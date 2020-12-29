2020 road toll still 'heartbreaking' despite decrease - Ministry of Transport

Despite a drop in the number of deaths on New Zealand's roads in 2020 compared to the year before, the Ministry of Transport says it's still a "heartbreaking end" to the year.

With 320 deaths across 294 accidents, the road toll for 2020 is down by 32 on the year before.

"There's nothing new in the circumstances of these crash deaths. Many have inattention, speed and alcohol as a contributing factor," says Acting Superintendant Gini Welch, police national road policing manager.

Welch noted that while it can be "incredibly frustrating" for authorities to see reckless driving on the roads, educating the public is not a job they can do alone.

“You can do that by putting away your phone, ensuring you drive free from alcohol, drugs and fatigue, wear your seatbelt, and drive to the conditions within speed limits.”

Ministry of Transport's Helen White said everyone in New Zealand has a part to play to ensure they're driving safely.

"We saw far too many tragic crashes last year and it’s time we agreed that deaths or serious injuries on our roads are no longer acceptable."

“We all have a part to play by driving safely on our roads. Over the holiday period I’m urging drivers to make good decisions before getting behind the wheel and while they are on the road.” White said.

This comes after the stern warning was made by police urging motorists to take care while driving after the current holiday road toll reached double that of the last one.