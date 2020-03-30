TODAY |

2020 Review: Timeline of Covid-19 in New Zealand

1 NEWS takes a look back at how the Covid-19 pandemic altered Kiwis' lives over the course of 2020.

February 2: Jacinda Ardern announces a ban on travellers from mainland China as cases there continue to grow.

February 28: The first case of Covid-19 is announced in New Zealand, as a person in their 60s tests positive after arriving from Iran.

March 5: First locally transmitted case occurs, as an Auckland man in his 40s was infected by a family member who had returned from Iran.

March 19: All border entries closed to non-New Zealand residents and those arriving must self-isolate for 14 days.

March 21: A four-tiered alert level system is introduced to try and manage Covid-19 in New Zealand, and those aged over 70 are asked to stay home. The country begins at Alert Level 2, but this is quickly moves to Alert Level 3 two days later.

March 25: The nation moves from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 4, putting all of New Zealand into a full lockdown in which only trips for essential needs are allowed and essential workers are the only people allowed to leave home for work.

March 29: New Zealand's first death from Covid-19 recorded. The woman who died was in her 70s and lived on the West Coast.

April 5: The country reaches passes 1000 cases.

April 10: All people arriving into New Zealand must undergo 14-day supervised quarantine.

April 27: Alert Level 4 drops to 3 after just over one month.

May 13: As the rate of cases continues to slow, New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2.

May 29: The social gathering limit is raised from 10 to 100 people.

June 5: The 14th day of no new Covid-19 cases is recorded.

June 8: For the first time since the pandemic first took hold in New Zealand, there are no active cases of Covid-19 detected within our borders. New Zealand moved down to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 at midnight.

August 11: After 102 days of no reported community transmission, four new community cases are announced in Auckland - linked to cold storage company Americold - prompting a return to lockdown in the region. The initial source of these cases is never discovered.

August 17: Jacinda Ardern announces the election will be delayed by a month due to the latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

September 23: Auckland moves to Alert Level 2 while the rest of the country is at Alert Level 1.

October 8: As cases from the August cluster continue to subside, Auckland joins the rest of the country at Alert Level 1.

October 20: A large number of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen test positive for Covid-19 after being flown in to work on Kiwi fishing boats.

November 7: An NZ Defence Force employee working at an Auckland managed isolation facility contracts Covid-19, sparking a new community cluster. Alert levels remain the same as contact tracing begins.

November 11: The West Indies cricket team is chastised by health officials for breaking the rules while in managed isolation.

November 12: An Auckland woman in her 20s is diagnosed as a community case of Covid-19. Interviews confirm she went to work at a CBD fashion store while awaiting her test results. Her case is genomically linked to the Defence Force cluster the next day and alert levels remain the same.

November 19: After recent scares, masks are made mandatory on all public transport in Auckland and on planes around the country.

November 26: Pakistan’s cricket team are also warned for breaching MIQ protocols, prompting a backlash against NZ health officials from cricketing great Shoaib Akhtar.

