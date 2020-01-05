2020 in review: The stories you may have forgotten happened this year

With Covid-19 and elections here and overseas dominating the headlines this year, you can be forgiven for forgetting that a few other major events happened. Here's a quick reminder of just a few of these events which took place in New Zealand and overseas in 2020.

Local stories you may have forgotten about:

Australian bushfires change the colour of the sky in New Zealand

During the raging bushfires which caused so much destruction in Australia, an "unprecedented" event took place — the skyline in some parts of New Zealand changed to an eerie colour.

The strange phenomenon was due to smoke drifting across from Australia to New Zealand, turning the sky to a yellow and orange colour. You can read the science behind the event here.

Flooding in Southland

In February, a state of emergency was declared in Fiordland when wild weather hit the Milford Sound. More than 380 people had to be rescued after slips and flooding cut off the only road out of Milford Sound, leaving groups of tourists and trampers stranded.

The extremely wet weather that hit the South Island this past summer also brought flooding to Gore, Mataura and Wyndham. Hundreds had to evacuate after their homes became inundated with floodwater.

Taika Waititi wins both a BAFTA and Oscar for Jojo Rabbit

Kiwi director Taika Waititi won a BAFTA for best adapted screenplay at this year's awards. He thanked his mum for encouraging him to read and recommending him the book he would base the successful movie off.

He then went on to win the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit. Waititi dedicated the award to indigenous kids across the world pursuing arts.

Anzac Day services cancelled due to lockdown

The nationwide lockdown stopped all dawn services, parades or civic gatherings to commemorate Anzac Day this year. But in true Kiwi spirit the RSA created the event 'Stand at Dawn', an initiative which asked Kiwis to stand at their gates to remember those who lost their lives during war.

Thousands of Kiwis exited their bubble at dawn on Anzac Day and walked to the end of their driveways to stand in silence.

The Prime Minister also joined the commemoration with her family.

New Zealand population reaches five million

2020 saw many Kiwis return home as Covid-19 spread across the globe. Returning Kiwis helped to boost the population to five million for the first time in March.

World events you may have forgotten about:

Iran and the US nearly went to war

An airstrike which killed Iranian major general Qassem Soleimani nearly caused the US and Iran to go to war.

The US said Soleimani was responsible for the death of thousands of Americans and was planning to kill more. Iran then threatened to take revenge for the death and tensions between the two nations escalated. Tensions have cooled as the year progressed and both countries deal with Covid-19.

Brexit finally went through

Three years after Britons voted to leave the European Union Brexit finally went through early this year. Following a dramatic nearly four years of talks, two general elections, three prime ministers and protests, leave supporters got the day they'd been campaigning for.

London celebrated with a light show at Downing Street and commemorative coins were made to mark the day.

Meghan and Harry left their royal duties behind

From Brexit to Megxit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan made the surprise announcement this year that after months of consideration the couple had decided to step down as senior working royals.

The news sparked rumours of rifts inside the royal family. The Queen and Prince William weren't consulted before the statement was posted on Instagram and were said to be disappointed by the unexpected move.

Following the news breaking of their royal split, the couple moved to the US with their young son.

Everyone thought Kim Jong Un was dead

The rumour mill about the demise of Kim Jong Un began when a South Korean website published a piece about the noticeable absence of the North Korean leader in public following alleged heart surgery.

CNN then began reporting Kim Jong Un's health was in "grave danger" and from there the gossip about Kim's condition spiraled. From being in a coma to being dead, media ran wild with the rumours.

It turned out all this was untrue, and Kim returning to public life squashed all rumours of his death.

An explosion tears through Beirut

The world was left in shock when footage emerged of a devastating blast which tore through Beirut, killing over 200 people and injuring over 5000.

What started as a fire at a warehouse storing ammonium nitrate at the port set off a catastrophic explosion which sent a supersonic blastwave throughout the city.

Images of the blast showed how widespread and devastating the blast was, destroying hundreds of homes and building in the shockwave's path.

Locusts on a biblical scale invade Africa

A plague of locusts caused widespread destruction across Africa and the Middle East this year. For some regions an invasion on this scale hadn't been seen for the past 70 years.

A motorcyclist rides through a swarm of desert locusts in Kipsing, near Oldonyiro, in Isiolo county, Kenya. Source: Associated Press

Swarms of locusts congested the air from Kenya to Oman as they wreaked destruction across dozens of countries this year.

The invasion left farmers without their crops and villages without food as the swarms obliterated food supplies.

Murder hornets are discovered

From swarms of locusts to giant hornets, 2020 was the year of the insect.

An Asian giant hornet from Japan is held on a pin by Sven Spichiger. Source: Associated Press

An Asian giant hornet dubbed the 'Murder Hornet' from Japan was found in the US, causing a stir online.