2020 in review: New Zealanders we lost

2020 saw New Zealand lose some well known names. Here we remember some of them.

Andy Haden, Jeanette Fitzsimons and Aaron Tokona Source: 1 NEWS

Former All Black captain Andy Haden died in late July aged 69. As well as his notable exploits on the pitch, he carved a successful career as an agent once he hung up his boots.

Former Green Party co-leader and MP Jeanette Fitzsimons died in March aged 75 of a stroke, after falling on her farm earlier in the day. She was widely respected across the political spectrum and was a stalwart of New Zealand's environmental political movement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Also in the political sphere, former PM Mike Moore died after a long illness in February at the age of 71.

He was the 34th Prime Minister and former ambassador in Washington DC.

Also in February we lost NZ-Samoan heavyweight boxer Jimmy Peau, also known as Jimmy Thunder, who won Commonwealth Games gold in 1986 before turning pro.

Māori leader professor Piri Sciascia, who advised the Governor General and Jacinda Ardern, among others, died in January.

Kiwi music fans were saddened in June when Aaron Tokona, former frontman of 90s rockers Weta, died aged just 45.

In May former Miss Universe NZ finalist Amber-Lee Friis died aged just 23.

And finally, while their names may not have been widely known before their deaths, the losses of police officers Matt Hunt and Matt Ratana had a profound impact on many.

Hunt died during a routine traffic stop in West Auckland when a man allegedly opened fire and fatally shot him, while NZ-born Ratana died after a suspect shot him at a police station in South London.