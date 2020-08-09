2020 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

It was an unforgettable year for many reasons. But with the hard times the world endured, glimmers of hope shone through.

From New Zealand's milestone elimination of the deadly coronavirus, being the only nation to host crowded sports and international recognition for our young musicians, to everyday Kiwis making the most of a brutal year - here we look at the moments that made us proud to be New Zealanders in 2020.

World recognises New Zealand's Covid-19 success

Our tiny island nation made it big on a world stage this year and the Government's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic was hailed a model for others.

The world congratulated New Zealand on its milestone of 100 days without community transmission earlier in the year, and New Zealand also got a special mention from the head of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield were recognised for their work which contributed to New Zealand's success in protecting Kiwis from the virus, including Bloomfield being awarded with the highest award from the New Zealand Medical Association and Ardern named on Forbes' most powerful women list.

The pair's working relationship and clear friendship also comforted Kiwis throughout the turmoil that was 2020.

As well, with their newfound popularity, Bloomfield and Ardern put the extra fame to a good cause - raising money for charity.

Eyes on us as crowds pack sport stadiums

With the rest of the world still battling Covid-19, a global spotlight was on New Zealand as thousands packed out Eden Park for the rugby.

There was a standing ovation for essential workers as the celebration of health and rugby kicked on in June, when the Blues took on the Hurricanes.

The full house of 43,000 fans was the biggest crowd the Blues had played in front of for over a decade.

Young Aucklanders turn global superstars

A South Auckland teenager, who goes by his stage name Jawsh 685, went from bedroom beats to topping music charts around the world this year.

The New Zealand-born Samoan Cook Islander became the third New Zealander, and the first Pasifika person, to go number one in the UK with his hit tune Savage Love - a collaboration with pop sensation Jason Derulo.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Benee also shot to worldwide stardom on the music stage this year after her hit Supaloney made waves on social media platform TikTok.

Benee performed on Ellen, as well as The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Both Jawsh 685 and Benee also won big at the Aotearoa Music Awards this year.

Celebrating inclusivity at the top

After Labour's landslide election win, the Government's new line up saw the country's first woman appointed as Foreign Affairs Minister and New Zealand's first openly gay Deputy Prime Minister.

When Nanaia Mahuta was appointed as Foreign Affairs Minister in November she also shone a global spotlight on traditional Māori tattoos, proudly donning her moko kauae, and promised to bring a "broader perspective" to the new role.

Meanwhile, Grant Robertson stepped up as Deputy Prime Minister, at the time saying he thought it was "important to acknowledge particularly for the younger members of the rainbow community, that they can see members of their communities taking on roles, particularly like Deputy Prime Minister".

Honourable mentions: