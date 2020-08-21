TODAY |

2020 in review: Five light-hearted 1pm Covid-19 briefing moments

Source:  1 NEWS

While the daily 1pm Covid-19 briefings were serious affairs, 2020’s the kind of year where it’s important to remember there’s always light among the dark. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

He was a bit nervous performing the task on live TV. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS takes a look back at some of its more humorous and downright unusual moments.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask-wearing technique on live television

There are a number of things one shouldn’t do on live television.

According to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, one of those things includes demonstrating how to properly wear a mask.

"This is always a little dangerous to do in front of a live TV audience," he said.

read more
Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV

Despite his reservations, Bloomfield managed to put the mask on and take it off without any issues.

Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister says her daughter Neve also joined in. Source: 1 NEWS

June 8 marked the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did a celebratory dance when she found out New Zealand had no remaining active Covid-19 cases.

"I did a little dance. I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless,” she said. 

It was also the day it was announced the country was moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight. 

Sixty-four days later, on August 12, Auckland was back in Alert Level 3 lockdown while the rest of the country returned to Alert Level 2. 

Bloomfield responding humbly to news about himself 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield said it was a joint effort and he was lucky to be part of a great team. Source: 1 NEWS

For his role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiwis petitioned Bloomfield to be named New Zealander of the Year in 2021.

But when asked about the petition, Bloomfield was humble.

"I’m lucky to be part of a fantastic team," he said, paying tribute to health professionals around the country.

He was also modest when asked about being nominated for TV personality of the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health’s 1pm Covid-19 briefings were must-watch TV during the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

"It’s not something I dreamt about in my childhood, or my adulthood for that matter,” Bloomfield said. 

Guinea pig show 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says people who were there at the same time are only casual contacts. Source: 1 NEWS

One that no-one could have predicted in 2020: As Bloomfield on August 17 listed the locations visited by Covid-19 cases, among them was an Auckland “Guinea Pig show”. 

Enough said. 

Twitter, of course, had a field day.

5G and Trump's disinfectant comments

It wasn’t often that Bloomfield was lost for words during his Covid-19 briefings. 

But, when asked about the conspiracy theory claiming that 5G was the cause behind the Covid-19 virus, his reaction said it all. 

A few weeks later, Bloomfield was rendered incredulous again when asked about President Trump's comments about how injecting disinfectant into people with Covid-19 might help "clean" them of the virus.

"Under no circumstances should they think about doing that," Bloomfield said once he re-gained his composure. 

read more
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments

Bonus: Interpreter Alan Wendt’s East Coast wave

Your playlist will load after this ad

Limited contact is being advised due to the spread of coronavirus, and one of the alternatives suggested is the ‘East Coast wave’.

Very early on in the pandemic — when social distancing had just entered people’s vernacular and Kiwis had to find new ways to greet each other — interpreter Alan Wendt caught people’s attention with his, as the NZ Herald’s Claire Trevett put it, “double effort” demonstration of the East Coast wave. 

While this was at a post-Cabinet press conference and not at a 1pm briefing, interpreters’ work throughout the pandemic deserves recognition. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:08
Muslim Kiwi whose brother was killed in mosque attack films racial abuse in Canterbury
2
Selfless North Otago family revealed as winners of Lotto's $18m Boxing Day draw
3
'I felt this bang in my calf' - Pete Bethune recounts near-death encounter with snake in Costa Rica
4
Northland landlord forced to cancel holiday bookings after tenant refuses to move out
5
Child among those killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Croatia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jetskiers to be targeted by speed radar in Bay of Plenty
03:54

2020 in review: Young New Zealanders who inspired us

Police locate Lower Hutt woman missing since Sunday

02:23

Kiwi family in Australia fight to stay there longer so daughter with cancer can be treated