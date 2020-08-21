2020 in review: Five light-hearted 1pm Covid-19 briefing moments

While the daily 1pm Covid-19 briefings were serious affairs, 2020’s the kind of year where it’s important to remember there’s always light among the dark.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS takes a look back at some of its more humorous and downright unusual moments.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask-wearing technique on live television

There are a number of things one shouldn’t do on live television.

According to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, one of those things includes demonstrating how to properly wear a mask.

"This is always a little dangerous to do in front of a live TV audience," he said.

read more Dr Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask wearing technique on live TV

Despite his reservations, Bloomfield managed to put the mask on and take it off without any issues.

Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free

Your playlist will load after this ad

June 8 marked the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did a celebratory dance when she found out New Zealand had no remaining active Covid-19 cases.

"I did a little dance. I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless,” she said.

It was also the day it was announced the country was moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight.

Sixty-four days later, on August 12, Auckland was back in Alert Level 3 lockdown while the rest of the country returned to Alert Level 2.

Bloomfield responding humbly to news about himself

Your playlist will load after this ad

For his role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiwis petitioned Bloomfield to be named New Zealander of the Year in 2021.

But when asked about the petition, Bloomfield was humble.

"I’m lucky to be part of a fantastic team," he said, paying tribute to health professionals around the country.

He was also modest when asked about being nominated for TV personality of the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It’s not something I dreamt about in my childhood, or my adulthood for that matter,” Bloomfield said.

Guinea pig show

Your playlist will load after this ad

One that no-one could have predicted in 2020: As Bloomfield on August 17 listed the locations visited by Covid-19 cases, among them was an Auckland “Guinea Pig show”.

Enough said.

Twitter, of course, had a field day.

5G and Trump's disinfectant comments

It wasn’t often that Bloomfield was lost for words during his Covid-19 briefings.

But, when asked about the conspiracy theory claiming that 5G was the cause behind the Covid-19 virus, his reaction said it all.

A few weeks later, Bloomfield was rendered incredulous again when asked about President Trump's comments about how injecting disinfectant into people with Covid-19 might help "clean" them of the virus.

"Under no circumstances should they think about doing that," Bloomfield said once he re-gained his composure.

read more Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments

Bonus: Interpreter Alan Wendt’s East Coast wave

Your playlist will load after this ad

Very early on in the pandemic — when social distancing had just entered people’s vernacular and Kiwis had to find new ways to greet each other — interpreter Alan Wendt caught people’s attention with his, as the NZ Herald’s Claire Trevett put it, “double effort” demonstration of the East Coast wave.