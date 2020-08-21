2020 in review: Five light-hearted 1pm Covid-19 briefing moments

While the daily 1pm Covid-19 briefings were serious affairs, 2020’s the kind of year where it’s important to remember there’s always light among the dark.
1 NEWS takes a look back at some of its more humorous and downright unusual moments.
Dr Ashley Bloomfield performs 'dangerous' task of demonstrating mask-wearing technique on live television
There are a number of things one shouldn’t do on live television.
According to Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, one of those things includes demonstrating how to properly wear a mask.
"This is always a little dangerous to do in front of a live TV audience," he said.
Despite his reservations, Bloomfield managed to put the mask on and take it off without any issues.
Jacinda Ardern says she 'did a little dance' when she found out New Zealand was Covid-19 free
June 8 marked the day Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did a celebratory dance when she found out New Zealand had no remaining active Covid-19 cases.
"I did a little dance. I showed Neve, she was caught a little by surprise but she joined in having absolutely no idea why I was dancing around the lounge but enjoying it nonetheless,” she said.
It was also the day it was announced the country was moving to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight.
Sixty-four days later, on August 12, Auckland was back in Alert Level 3 lockdown while the rest of the country returned to Alert Level 2.
Bloomfield responding humbly to news about himself
For his role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, Kiwis petitioned Bloomfield to be named New Zealander of the Year in 2021.
But when asked about the petition, Bloomfield was humble.
"I’m lucky to be part of a fantastic team," he said, paying tribute to health professionals around the country.
He was also modest when asked about being nominated for TV personality of the year.
"It’s not something I dreamt about in my childhood, or my adulthood for that matter,” Bloomfield said.
Guinea pig show
One that no-one could have predicted in 2020: As Bloomfield on August 17 listed the locations visited by Covid-19 cases, among them was an Auckland “Guinea Pig show”.
Enough said.
Twitter, of course, had a field day.
5G and Trump's disinfectant comments
It wasn’t often that Bloomfield was lost for words during his Covid-19 briefings.
But, when asked about the conspiracy theory claiming that 5G was the cause behind the Covid-19 virus, his reaction said it all.
A few weeks later, Bloomfield was rendered incredulous again when asked about President Trump's comments about how injecting disinfectant into people with Covid-19 might help "clean" them of the virus.
"Under no circumstances should they think about doing that," Bloomfield said once he re-gained his composure.
Bonus: Interpreter Alan Wendt’s East Coast wave
Very early on in the pandemic — when social distancing had just entered people’s vernacular and Kiwis had to find new ways to greet each other — interpreter Alan Wendt caught people’s attention with his, as the NZ Herald’s Claire Trevett put it, “double effort” demonstration of the East Coast wave.
While this was at a post-Cabinet press conference and not at a 1pm briefing, interpreters’ work throughout the pandemic deserves recognition.