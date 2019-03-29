TODAY |

The 2020 election and 12 months since March 15 terrorist attacks - what will the coming year bring for New Zealand?

Ben McKay of AAP takes a look at what will dominate the upcoming year in New Zealand. 

2020 ELECTION - WILL KIWIS RETURN ARDERN?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the darling of the left, and her government will go to the polls in 2020.

On the face of it, Ardern should be a shoo-in. She has the benefit of incumbency in a country that has returned every first-term government for over 40 years.

The Kiwi economy is purring above OECD averages and boasts low unemployment. And a spending reticence has allowed the government to build up a bumper surplus, which it will release into the economy during the election year.

But it's never as easy as it seems. The opposition National party is ahead of Labour in many polls, even if leader Simon Bridges has yet to build a rapport with voters.

The real danger to Ardern's return may lie within her coalition partners NZ First and the Greens. The Greens should rise in support on the back of climate change policies, but NZ First and renegade leader Winston Peters are expected to throw the odd campaign grenade to maintain relevance.

In New Zealand's quirky and unpredictable mixed-member electorate system, a range of results are possible - and Ardern is far from safe.

A NATION MARKS A YEAR SINCE THE MOSQUE ATTACKS

The sense of profound grief that every Kiwi feels following the March 15 attacks still isn't far from the surface.

It will bubble over come the anniversary of the shootings. New Zealand has never known a tragedy like the Christchurch mosque attacks, when 51 people of faith were murdered precisely because of that faith, outside and within two houses of worship.

There's nervousness around the return of that moment to the national consciousness, with much hand-wringing on precisely how to commemorate the loss.

Similar anxiety hangs over the upcoming June trial of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian-born man who will face 51 counts of murder and one charge of terrorism.

That trial will capture the world's attention and New Zealand authorities are doing what they can to make it a healing process, rather than a platform for Tarrant to espouse his hate.

CANNABIS AND EUTHANASIA - SOCIAL ISSUES TO THE FRONT

Alongside next year's poll, voters will be asked to decide on two divisive social issues that could transform Kiwi society.

The legalisation of cannabis is on the ballot after the Greens asked Labour for it in return for their support for a minority government.

A model has been released, prescribing heavy regulations on the consumption, growth and sale of the drug. And while polling reveals attitudes to recreational marijuana use have relaxed in New Zealand, opponents will throw the kitchen sink to prevent the measure gaining approval.

There will be similar hostility to the euthanasia proposal, which has also come from a minority party. David Seymour, the sole Act member in parliament, has championed his private member's bill over the past four years, gathering support across the aisles.

Polling shows the euthanasia measure is more likely to get the nod than cannabis.

GRIEVING AND INVESTIGATING WHITE ISLAND

The horrors of December 9, when 47 adventure tourists and tour guides found themselves on White Island's active volcano as it erupted, aren't soon to be forgotten.

Several Australian families are beginning the new year without loved ones, who were killed in the blast or are fighting for their lives in hospital.

Those still alive face a long, harrowing recovery from severe burns. In New Zealand, the nearby town of Whakatāne is also in recovery after the tragedy.

The community - particularly health professionals - responded admirably but there is still much trauma to digest.

As of late December, two bodies remain unaccounted for. In the new year, a focus will also sharpen around investigations into the disaster.

An overarching probe - and possibly a Royal Commission - could trump workplace and coronial inquiries, individuals will consider legal action, and Kiwis will consider the re-opening of Whakaari to tourism. All will open uncomfortable lines of enquiry.

KIWIS PAD UP FOR A BIG YEAR IN SPORT

New Zealand was plunged into a nationwide malaise by the All Blacks' semi-final exit at the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

After a heartbreaking countback loss in the men's cricket World Cup final, it was almost too much to bear.

While the Silver Ferns triumphed at the netball World Cup, expect a Kiwi rebound in 2021.

The Black Caps and White Ferns are each eyeing their T20 World Cups, a tournament New Zealand was due to co-host until Australia took charge of the event. With Australia, they will hope to be awarded hosting rights of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

And come August, Kiwis will be hunting gold in Tokyo at the Olympics, with highest hopes in the women's sevens rugby, rowing, kayaking and men's 49er sailing classes.

