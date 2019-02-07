2019 in review: Remembering the New Zealanders we lost

From sporting heroes and TV personalities to everyday people just doing good - New Zealand said farewell to a number of well-known individuals.

From left to right: Sir Peter Snell, Carolina Lewis, Blair Vining, John "Cocksy" Cocks, Yvette Williams. Source: 1 NEWS

Here are some of them.

The popular TV presenter John 'Cocksy' Cocks died in February after a long battle with cancer. He was 52.

Sir Hekenukumai Busby was recognised as a leading figure in the revival of traditional Polynesian navigation, wayfinding and ocean voyaging techniques.

Yvette Williams, who became the first woman to win a gold medal for New Zealand when she won the women's long jump in Helsinki in 1952, died in April aged 89.

Pua Magasiva, 38, was a long-time star on New Zealand soap opera Shortland Street who also had roles in Power Rangers, Outrageous Fortune and more.

It has since been revealed he was convicted the month before he died of assaulting his wife.

Carolina Lewis. Source: Kansas State University.

Carolina Lewis was the niece of former Wimbledon finalist Chris Lewis and older sister of another emerging Kiwi talent, Jade Lewis. She died during a trip to Washington, DC, aged just 23.

Legendary player, World Cup-winning coach - Sir Brian Lochore, who died in August aged 78, was one of the greatest to pull on the black jersey.

Peter Ellis died aged 61, still fighting to clear his name despite being found guilty on sixteen counts of sexual offending against children at the Christchurch City Creche.

He was released in 2000 and has always maintained his innocence.

Arguably New Zealand's greatest athlete, three-time Olympic champion Sir Peter Snell died in Dallas aged 80.

Former Shortland Street actress and well-loved playwright Nancy Brunning died of an undisclosed illness, aged just 48.

Blair Vining attracted nationwide admiration for his upbeat and pragmatic attitude following his diagnosis of terminal bowel cancer in 2018, after he spent his final months petitioning the Government for improved cancer care.

Mike McClennan Source: Supplied