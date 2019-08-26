2019 in review: Moments that made us proud

From acts of heroism in times of tragedy to triumphant comebacks.

Here we look at the moments that made us proud to be New Zealanders in 2019.

Silver Ferns crowned World Cup champions

The national team made an epic comeback after a humiliating loss in the 2018 Commonwealth Games where they failed to secure a medal.

Under the leadership of Noeline Taurua, the team won their first championship title since 2003 after second place finishes in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

In a nail-biting final match, the Silver Ferns came out on top, beating arch rivals Australia 52-51.

The young Māori warden at Ihumātao

A popular figure at the protest site, eight-year-old Korus Tawha spent his nights working as a Māori Warden at Ihumātao.

Tawha would come down to the site after school and often stay until 10pm.

He wanted to volunteer to "hold tight to the authority of Ihumātao. To hold the blood and maintain Māori sovereignty."

The man who confronted the Christchurch gunman with a credit card machine

Abdul Aziz was hailed a hero for his bravery after preventing a higher death toll at the Linwood Mosque.

The gunman who allegedly killed 51 people across two Christchurch mosques in New Zealand's deadliest mass shooting was confronted by Aziz.

Yelling for others to get down, he had picked up the first thing he could find which was a credit card machine and ran outside after the attacker.

Wellington train manager ejects woman for racist bullying

Jane-Anne Phillips intervened after a teenager verbally attacked another passenger while he was talking in a foreign language on the phone.

After confronting the woman, Phillips called the police and ejected the teenager at the next stop after she failed to calm down.

Remaining passengers erupted in applause at Phililps' actions which saw her nominated for a Civic Safety Award and invited to have morning tea with the Mayor.

Defence Force staff put their lives at risk to collect White Island bodies

The New Zealand Defence Force braved the elements on White Island in hopes of recovering the eight bodies left on the volcano after the eruption which killed at least 16.

Those operating in harsh conditions needed breathing apparatus as well as protective equipment to protect them from the heat coming from the active volcano.

Protective suits came with their own challenges for the specialist soldiers, restricting their movement, communication and visibility while wearing the suit.