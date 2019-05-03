2019 in review: Moments that made us cry

This past year will be remembered for two shocking events that had a global impact - the March 15 terrorist attacks and Whakaari/White Island eruption.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lives were lost, and communities were turned upside down.

Here, we look back at a few of those big stories that rocked the nation in 2019.

Christchurch mosque attacks:

The deadliest mass killing in modern New Zealand history shocked the world earlier this year, after a gunman dressed in military gear stormed two mosques, killing 51 people.

The attacker fatally shot 42 people at the Al Noor Mosque before driving to the Linwood Islamic Centre, where another seven were killed. Two people died in hospital and dozens were injured.

The alleged attacker Brenton Tarrant faces 51 murder charges, 40 attempted murder charges and one of engaging in a terrorist act.

Samoan measles epidemic:

A measles outbreak brought Samoa into a state of emergency with over 5000 confirmed cases, and at least 80 people having died since October.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Just 16 per cent of Samoans had both doses of the measles vaccine last year, a likely contributor to the disease's rapid spread.

Some families have been left mourning the deaths of multiple children. Faao Tuivale lost three children due to the disease, two of them within days of each other.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says New Zealand is the likely source of the measles epidemic.

All Blacks World Cup loss:

Your playlist will load after this ad

The heartbreaking 19-7 loss against England in the Rugby World Cup semi-final dealt a cutting blow for departing coach Steve Hansen.

Hansen had been quick onto the field to console his team after the game that shattered dreams of a third consecutive cup title.

Hansen likened the devastating defeat to that of the All Black's 2007 World Cup loss against France when discussing the game with former coach Sir Graham Henry.

Actor Pua Magasiva dies:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva died suddenly in Wellington in May.

The 38-year-old father of two was known for his role as Vinnie Kruse-Miller on Shortland Street as well as his role on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series.

Magasiva was also the breakfast co-host of the popular hip-hop radio station Flava.

It wasn't revealed until earlier this month, when court suppression lifted, that Magasiva had been undergoing legal troubles at the time of his death. He had been convicted of assaulting his wife by spitting in her face and holding her in a headlock.

White Island eruption:

Your playlist will load after this ad

Forty-seven people, including 24 Australians, were on New Zealand's most active volcano when it erupted this month.

Seventeen people have been confirmed dead following the eruption - many of them tourists from Australia - and two others are presumed dead after their bodies were never recovered.

Police announced on Tuesday they have called off the search for 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford.