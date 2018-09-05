2018 in review: Four Kiwi heroes who made us proud

Amid the thousands of stories we cover here at 1 NEWS each year, there are a few that fill us with real Kiwi pride, over the selflessness and courageous actions of our fellow men, women and children.

2018 was no exception. Among the many Kiwi doing amazing things in 2018, here are five that made the news, and left their mark on us.

In May, a loving father of a P user revealed in the Nelson District Court how he kicked down the door of a drug dealer to rescue his son.

Cain Phillip Nelson-Clark's father was granted permission to address the court as his son appeared on drug-related charges.

The dad said he dealt with several agencies in order to get help for his son after first hearing of his erratic behaviour in January.

Nelson-Clark's father said he took matters into his hands out of "fear and frustration after "running around in circles" trying to get assistance for his son.

"In the end I literally kicked the door in of the P dealer and found him in there and dragged him out of the property," the dad, who wasn't named, told Judge David Ruth.

Nelson-Clark was taken away from his contacts by his father in his motorhome, in order to get him off the drug.

"He went through that real hard period, it was a horrible thing to watch. He's now four months clean and as the counsellor said, I've got my son back."

In August, 23-year-old Auckland port worker Laboom Midnight Dyer died when the crane he was driving tipped over.

But his death wasn't in vain, with family wanting the public to know that he had donated his organs to people in need, and that they were used to help save the lives of six people.

In April, All Black TJ Perenara spoke for many Kiwis when he used his public profile to hit back at Wallaby Israel Folau's anti-gay remarks, in which Folau suggested, on social media, that all gays were headed to hell.

Responding on Instagram in a series of heartfelt posts, Perenara said: "Let it go on record that I am 100% against the comments made by Israel. It was not ok to say that.

"It's not an attitude I want to see in the game I love.

"There is no justification for such harmful comments."

His stance won him widespread admiration across New Zealand society and ignited a national conversation around Folau's remarks.

He's described as a true unsung hero, the invisible glue that holds the community together, and in May, an Auckland man who has dedicated years of his life to helping hundreds of kids was recognised for his work.

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field for years.

The kind-hearted coach is called "dad" by many of the boys he coaches and has even opened his home to some of them when they needed a roof over their heads.