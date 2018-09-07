2018 in review: Five who fell from grace

Amid the thousands of stories we cover here each year at 1 NEWS, a handful of personalities always stand out for the way in which they - well, stuffed up.

Sometimes they could see it, sometimes not, often they pleaded innocence, but the outcome was always the same - a rapid fall from grace. There were different versions of that theme in 2018 including those that we saw coming but couldn't turn away from, and others that were a bolt from the blue.

What started as a year full of promise and opportunity for Clare Curran descended into a horror show that ended with her resigning from her ministerial responsibilities in September.

"I am, like the rest of you, a human being, and I can no longer endure the relentless pressure I have been under.

"I'd made some mistakes, they weren't deliberate, undermining of the political system," Curran told media, a day after stepping down, on September 7.

"But, my mistakes have been greatly amplified and the pressure on me has become intolerable."

Her ministerial resignation on September 6 came after she'd previously been stripped of her Government Digital Services and Open Government portfolios for failing to disclose a meeting for a second time.

But the final straw was an inept display in the House two days earlier, when asked about the use of her personal email for Government business, Curran was badly flustered in offering a rambling and incoherent response.

She later told media today she used her Gmail account "infrequently for work".

"It hasn't been used to conceal anything." By then, it was too late.

Jami-Lee Ross - where do we start? The news maker of 2018 dropped a nuclear bomb on his National Party leader Simon Bridges in October, after returning from "leave", by revealing a huge falling out with Mr Bridges, that he was being fingered as the leaker of Mr Bridges' expenses, that he was innocent and that he'd taped phone calls with Mr Bridges and had plenty of dirt ready to dish out.

The dirt turned out to be largely inconsequential but did force Mr Bridges into an apology to fellow National MP Maureen Pugh, whom he was recorded calling "f...... useless".

It also shined a spotlight on Mr Bridges' leadership and factions within his caucus.

A PwC report later found Mr Ross the most likely leaker of Mr Bridges' expenses and he was expelled from the party, making him an independent.

When National later revealed Mr Ross was originally on leave after claims of harassment against females, Mr Ross admitted to adultery and disappeared from Parliament, taking off the final months of the political year on sick leave.

Mr Bridges is still National's leader but enough damage had been done to wonder if he'll be in the same position at the end of 2019.

Meka Whaitiri was dumped as the Government's Customs Minister after an investigation by ministerial services into an incident with a staffer during an event in Gisborne in late August.

Ms Whaitiri, the MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, was alleged to have assaulted a staff member at the event.

Asked about the incident on her return to Parliament a few days later, Ms Whaitiri told media: "I'm cooperating fully with the investigation. I've got no further comment," she told media.

"I am here as the MP for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti."

But on September 20, after ministerial services returned their findings to Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister dropped the axe.

"Based on the context and conclusions of the report I no longer have confidence in Meka Whaitiri as minister at this time," Ms Ardern said.

She added the decision was based solely on the Gisborne incident, which Ms Whaitiri was disputing.

In late April, undersiege US actor Bill Cosby was found guilty on three charges of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting a woman.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury remained deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

His lawyer called Constand a "con artist" who levelled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

But dozens of women had already come forward in recent years to say Cosby had drugged and assaulted them, and in September he was sentenced to between three and 10 years in jail.

Steve Smith and David Warner. Source: Photosport

No news-maker suffered a swifter fall from grace in 2018 than Aussie cricketing pair Steve Smith and David Warner, after Warner and rookie teammate Cameron Bancroft were caught out on South African TV using a piece of sandpaper to scuff up the cricket ball, during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

All three were banned for a year from playing first class cricket in Australia and arrived home in disgrace.

Both Warner and Smith later broke down in tearful apologies, after a media storm that not only forced a cleanout of Cricket Australia's administration but also a total re-set on how the Australian team would "play the game" in future.

In an open letter to fans, CEO James Sutherland didn't hold back in his condemnation of Smith and his side, whilst apologising to Australian supporters.

"As I said at a media conference earlier today, Cricket Australia and Australian cricket fans expect high standards from cricketers representing our country, and on this occasion these standards have not been met.

"We know how you feel and have heard your feedback loud and clear. We share your anger and disappointment."