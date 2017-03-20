2017 flu-related intensive care admissions in NZ and Australia highest since 2009 pandemic

Intensive care admissions in the 2017 flu season were at levels not seen since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to a new study.

Source: 1 NEWS

The data was collected across Australia and New Zealand.

The data showed that at its peak, admissions for pneumonia and sepsis accounted for 16 per cent of ICU admissions and 27 per cent of all ICU bed-days, with around 17 per cent of patients dying as a result.

These rates are similar to those seen in the 2009 swine flu pandemic, although last years admissions occurred later in the year.