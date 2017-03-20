 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


2017 flu-related intensive care admissions in NZ and Australia highest since 2009 pandemic

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Intensive care admissions in the 2017 flu season were at levels not seen since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to a new study.

Dr John Cameron says the influenza vaccine is not capable of giving you a full-on cold or flu.

Source: 1 NEWS

The data was collected across Australia and New Zealand.

The data showed that at its peak, admissions for pneumonia and sepsis accounted for 16 per cent of ICU admissions and 27 per cent of all ICU bed-days, with around 17 per cent of patients dying as a result.

These rates are similar to those seen in the 2009 swine flu pandemic, although last years admissions occurred later in the year.

The study's authors say this highlights the year to year variation in influenza and related infections and the impact this can have on health services.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

02:17
2
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

00:28
3
The crowd was holding their breath along with Matt Johnson during his semi-final act.

Most watched video: Illusionist gasps for air after water escape stunt nearly goes horribly wrong on Britain's Got Talent

4

Victorian police faked 258,000 breath tests in an attempt to fool productivity checks


02:22
5
Ihaia Maxwell, 15 was the driver of the car and 12-year-old Meadow James was a passenger.

Mum of boy who died in police pursuit: Kids fleeing police like they’ve got 'nothing left to lose'

A map showing the location of a bus crash between Te Anau and Lumsden.

Tourist bus rolls near Te Anau with 19 people onboard - three choppers sent to attend to the injured

The bus has reportedly rolled on to its side and is at the bottom of Gorge Hill near The Key.

05:04
Dalton says Team New Zealand made the decision that their America’s Cup defence in 2021 should be seen by everybody.

Team NZ boss Grant Dalton says making America's Cup coverage accessible was a priority for the team - 'Wherever you are in the country, you’ll be able to watch it'

The America's Cup holders are delighted Kiwis around the country will be able to watch defence in 2021.


Team New Zealand lifting America's Cup

TVNZ secures exclusive broadcast rights to 2021 America's Cup

The next America's Cup will be live and free to air on TV and across TVNZ's online platforms.


02:12
Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

Mother of Warriors star Isaiah Papali'i out to crack Kiwi NRL club's women's team at 41 - 'All for the love of the game'

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level.

00:24
Eight pregnant women have been referred to a P treatment course in Kaitaia in less than three months.

Eight pregnant Northland women referred to P treatment course in less than three months

Research indicates babies born with P in their systems are smaller and have slower development.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 