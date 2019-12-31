2010s a decade shaped by disaster, migration and conflict

We look back at the global events that helped shape a decade.

CONFLICT

Tunisia, late 2010. A fruit seller set himself on fire in a desperate protest that kick-started protests across the Middle East and North Africa.

Dictators were toppled in Egypt and Asia but in Syria the fight for charge descended into a brutal far that is still ongoing, resulting in at least 400,000 people killed and 12 million Syrians displaced.

The world's most wanted man, Osama Bin Laden, was finally captured and yet another threat emerged in the form of ISIS.

Islamic State staged and inspired attacks in Paris, Brussels, Nice and Manchester and contributed to the biggest surge in refugees that Europe has seen since World War 2.

POLITICS

Forced migration was arguably the story of the decade, in Central America and Asia too. It was a leading factor in Britains campaign to split from the European Union.

After years of negotiations, two elections, a new Prime Minister and a constitutional crisis, Britain still hasn't left.

It was a period of political change across the Atlantic also as Donald Trump entered.

The outside who bet Hillary Clinton who as a President clashes with Allies while cosying up with adversaries and dictators.

Leaders bid farewell, including Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid champion who died in 2013 at the age of 95.

DISASTERS

The 2010s saw no shortage of disasters, a devastating earthquake in Haiti left an unimaginable toll, 250,000 people dead.

Japan was dealt a triple blow, quake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. Killing nearly 16,000 people.

And perhaps the most puzzling story of the decade, the disappearance of MH370.

TRIUMPH

At the start of the decade, 33 Chilean miners survived an incredible 69 days underground and last year the extraordinary rescue of 12 boys and their football coach, stuck in a Thai cave for 17 days.

There has been royal weddings and babies which delivered moments of joy for many.

EXTREMISM

There has been acts of extremism like the massacre of young people in Norway in 2011 and this year's mosque shootings in Christchurch.