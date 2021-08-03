TODAY |

About 2000 Auckland homes still without power

After rain and gale-force winds lashed Auckland overnight, about 2000 homes are still without power.

A fallen tree in Chapel Downs. Source: 1 NEWS

Aucklanders woke up to severe gales across the region today, as winds reached more than 100 kilometres per hour.

According to Vector's power outage map, there have been unplanned power outages in Point Chevalier, Ōtāhuhu, Farmer St in Māngere East, Te Atatū, Waitākere, Northpark Manukau, Albany and Whangaparāoa.

Vector's update this afternoon reported about 0.3 per cent of its customers were still without power at 2.00pm, which is just under 2000 people. 

"Please bear in mind that given the extent of the damage some restorations will take longer to repair.

"The extent of the damage means Clemows Lane and Jack Hinton Drive in Albany remain closed and Vector is advising the public to find an alternative route while work is underway."

While winds have now died down, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is still urging drivers to take care. 

"Wind gusts are no longer severe, however occasional strong gusts continue. 4 lanes in each direction continue on the Harbour Bridge," it said on Twitter. 

