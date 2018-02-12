 

About 200 illegal Malaysian workers deported or stopped from entering NZ

About 200 illegal Malaysian workers have been deported or stopped from entering New Zealand after a six-month Immigration New Zealand (INZ) investigation into construction companies.

Housing under construction

Source: Te Karere

Operation Spectrum saw staff raid construction sites around Auckland detaining and deporting 54 people - while a further 36 chose to self-deport in order to avoid apprehension and detection, says INZ.

The operation focused on tackling the issue of illegal workers, identifying fraud and people smuggling in the construction industry.

"Even on the most simple of sites, it was a massive exercise to do a floor-by-floor sweep with two people blocking each exit. We'd find people hiding in fire exits, stairwells, ceiling cavities," Alistair Murray, who manages investigations and compliance for INZ, told NZME.

The illegal workers were paid between $20-$40 an hour in cash - without having to pay tax.

"So Kiwis are being cut out of jobs," Mr Murray said.

"Legitimate Kiwi businesses trying to contract in that market can't compete with those rates. It's not a level playing field."

The operation also found that 15 people who had been deported or fled the country managed to return with new identities.

INZ confirmed that five prosecutions have been completed and/or are pending against commercial construction companies where there is New Zealand-based director.

