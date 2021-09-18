20 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak today

There are 20 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Saturday, all of which are in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 1027, made up of 1010 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

Of the new cases, one remains unlinked to the current outbreak. Interviews are underway with the person to determine how they are linked to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the other 19 are all household contacts.

“As noted yesterday, we are expecting some fluctuations in case numbers at this point in the outbreak,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are now 10 people with Covid-19 in hospital, including three in intensive care. There are six at Middlemore Hospital, three at Auckland City Hospital and one at North Shore Hospital.

On Friday there were 12,427 tests for Covid-19 taken across the country, including more than 7000 swabs taken in the Auckland region. More than 1500 were essential worker tests.

“Testing at high levels in Auckland remains an essential part of our outbreak response to detect every community case and stop onwards transmission,” the ministry said.

“We continue to urge anyone in Auckland with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to come forward to be tested.

Anyone, with or without symptoms, who lives in a suburb of interest are asked to get a test. These suburbs are Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara, Manurewa.

As well today, there were four new cases found at the border, two of which are historical infections.

The new cases bring New Zealand’s total since the pandemic began to 3682.

The numbers were released in a statement on Saturday as there was no 1pm press conference.

On Friday, 11 new cases took the Auckland outbreak to more than 1000 cases in total.