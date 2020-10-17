With 20% of ballots counted, early indications suggest a big night for Labour

With 20% of the vote counted, early results have Labour coming in at 50.3 per cent and National at 25.9 per cent.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern (left) and National leader Judith Collins (right) face off in the Stuff Leaders' Debate. Source: Supplied

The Green Party is on 8.3 per cent, ACT is on 7.7 per cent and NZ First is on 2.3 per cent.

Of the votes cast, 929,463 have been counted.

The seats that have more than 40% of the vote counted are Upper Harbour, with Labour's Vanushi Walters coming in ahead of National's Jake Bezzant, the new electorate of Takanini has Labour's Neru Leavasa ahead of National's Rima Nakhle and Nelson has Labour's Rachel Boyack ahead of Nick Smith.

Forty-six per cent of advanced votes have been counted.

Voting booths closed at 7pm today. However, almost two million people cast their vote before election day, accounting for about 57 per cent of registered voters. In 2017, 2.6 million people voted, with 1.2 million voting early.

The advance votes were counted from 9am today.

Ballots cast on election day are counted from 7pm and results released by the Electoral Commission as they come in.