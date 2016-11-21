20,000 quake-hit students get an emergency NCEA exam grade

More than 20,000 students have received an emergency NCEA exam grade because of the Kaikoura earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 quake on November 14 hit on the first major exam day of 2016, and with flooding in the Hutt Valley the following day, many pupils were unable to sit their scheduled examinations and the performance of those who did may have been affected by the disruption.

New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) figures show 89 schools applied for emergency grades on behalf of 20,122 students.

The total number of emergency grades submitted by these schools was 85, 403. Of those, 31,652 were used in place of an examination result.

"The Emergency Grade process is intended to ensure that all students are treated fairly given the extraordinary circumstances, and minimise any disadvantage to students," an NZQA spokeswoman said.

For those students who sat the examination but whose performance may have been affected, NZQA has used the better of the students' two grades.

At this stage, achievement data from the earthquake affection regions of Canterbury, Nelson-Marlborough and Wellington is consistent with previous years.