TODAY |

2 dead after car, ute collide in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

Two people have died after a car and ute collided in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby on Saturday night.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on Halswell Junction Road, near the intersection of Shands Road, about 7.40pm.

There were four people in the car and police said two of them were found dead at the scene. 

The remaining passengers were taken to hospital in a critical and serious condition. 

The two people in the ute were also taken to hospital, but with moderate injuries.

Police said the road was closed last night while the crash scene was examined, but it has since opened.

Inquiries into the cause of the collision are ongoing. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Check clocks and smoke alarms: Change to daylight saving time begins overnight
2
Pensioner in emergency housing says more support is needed
3
‘Probable carcinogen’ glyphosate being sprayed on most major NZ highways
4
Vaccine certificates, vaccinated-only events could soon be in the pipeline
5
Council's Zoom meeting goes viral as people pretend they're in it
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:13

Health experts push for easier access to meningococcal vaccines

Check clocks and smoke alarms: Change to daylight saving time begins overnight

'Serious injuries' following two-car crash in Christchurch

Vaccine certificates, vaccinated-only events could soon be in the pipeline