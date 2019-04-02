2 dead after car, ute collide in Christchurch

Two people have died after a car and ute collided in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby on Saturday night.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on Halswell Junction Road, near the intersection of Shands Road, about 7.40pm.

There were four people in the car and police said two of them were found dead at the scene.

The remaining passengers were taken to hospital in a critical and serious condition.

The two people in the ute were also taken to hospital, but with moderate injuries.

Police said the road was closed last night while the crash scene was examined, but it has since opened.