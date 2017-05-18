 

'19-year-old kids aren't supposed to die playing sport': Tributes flow for 'son, brother and mate'

The rugby community is in mourning after a 19-year-old Wellington rugby play died after suffering a head injury during a match on Saturday.

Daniel Baldwin, a Wellington Football Club member, had been in a coma after having brain surgery at Wellington Hospital following an incident during a colts grade game at Ngati Toa Domain in Porirua.

He passed away last night. 

Neil Sorensen of New Zealand Rugby said in a statement this morning: "Nineteen-year-old kids aren't supposed to die playing sport, it's distressing and so terribly sad.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with Daniel's family, friends, team mates and with the Wellington rugby community who will all be shattered by this news.

"We will spend the coming days doing all we can to support their needs as they grieve their son, brother and mate."

The Wellington Rugby Football Union released a statement expressing its "deep sadness" at Daniel's passing. 

"The collective thoughts of everyone in the Wellington rugby community are with the Baldwin family and the Wellington Football Club at what is an extremely difficult time for everyone involved in our game.

"The New Zealand Rugby Foundation, New Zealand Rugby and the WRFU have offered our full support to the Baldwin family and offered counselling to other parties affected by this tragic accident."

The Wellington Club Rugby Facebook page wrote: "Club Rugby's thoughts are with the family, friends and teammates of Daniel Baldwin, who has passed away." 

On the 1 NEWS Facebook page, people have been giving their support to Daniel's family and friends. 

Rochelle Henderson wrote: "As a mum of a devoted teenage rugby league player, this is my worst nightmare. My love and thoughts go to Daniel's family at this heartbreaking time. So, so sorry for your loss."

Clea Drew said: "Heartfelt devastation... As a mum to a boy this ages that plays our mighty game I'm flawed."

Jessie Susan Mihiterina Stevens commented: "Tragic news, thoughts and prayers go out to this young mans family, friends and supporters." 

An inquiry into the events that led up to what happened on Saturday has begun. On Tuesday, Wellington Football Club said that no single incident had been idenfified as the cause of Daniel's injury. 

"Witnesses have reported the player was involved in a collision during the first half of the match. There are no allegations of foul play."

