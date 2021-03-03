19 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 19 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, 18 of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield looks on during a press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

The 19th case is from the upper Hauraki district - a student from Mangatangi School who is already in isolation, Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1249.

Bloomfield said 16 of Thursday's cases are contacts of previous cases, one is a household contact who had not been previously identified and one is a possible contact.

On the Mangatangi School case, Bloomfield said the student has been isolating at home for the past 10 days and the positive result was returned because the student became symptomatic and was tested around day 11 of their isolation.

"A small number of household contacts of the student are being followed up," he said.

"The student is one of 98 who have now received day 12 tests, both and students. Ninety-six negative results have been returned and the final outstanding test is expected today.

"The student initially tested negative but was re-tested after developing symptoms."

Bloomfield said the risk of spread from the case is low due to their isolating.