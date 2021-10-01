19 new Covid-19 cases in Delta outbreak today

There are 19 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday, all of which are in Auckland, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The total number of cases in this Delta outbreak is now 1268.

"It's clearly good to see a levelling off of the case numbers today, and the case numbers are consistent with yesterday's," McElnay said.

"Delta's high infectiousness within households underpins the numbers that we are continuing to report each day.

"We know from the number of already notified cases that there could be an estimated additional 35 cases in coming days among household contacts so we are expecting fluctuation in our daily numbers."

Of Friday's new cases, one is yet to be linked to the current outbreak.

As well, there is one case from Thursday yet to be linked, and over the past 14 days nine cases are yet to be linked to the current outbreak.

"There is a further case in a MIF (managed isolation facility) worker that was reported yesterday that is still under investigation to determine whether it is a community or border related case," the Ministry of Health added in a statement.

There are 23 people in hospital with Covid-19, including two who are recovered. There are four cases in intensive care.

There are 12 cases at Middlemore Hospital, eight at Auckland City Hospital and three at North Shore Hospital.

McElnay said while there has been several exposure events at Middlemore Hospital, this was "not unexpected" as there are subclusters in the South Auckland area, for which Middlemore is the local hospital.

There are 915 contacts linked to the outbreak, of which 85 per cent have been contacted and 75 per cent have received at least one test.

As of 1.20pm, there are 103 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health's website.

On Thursday, 19,038 tests for the virus were processed, adding to a total of 3.39 million since the pandemic began.

Also on Thursday, 46,272 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, made up of 14,105 first doses and 32,167 second doses.

In total, more than 5.22 million vaccines have been administered in New Zealand.

There was no unexpected wastewater detections to report on Friday.

"Samples from wastewater in Tauranga and Mt Maunganui have been negative for Covid-19. Results from further composite samples are expected soon," the ministry said.

No new border cases on Friday means there has now been 3935 confirmed cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

Friday's update comes as Auckland remains at Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country at Level 2.