18 new Covid-19 community cases in outbreak, vaccine dose count passes 5 million

There are 18 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Sunday, all of which are in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Sunday's Covid-19 update was provided in a press release from the Ministry of Health instead of the regular briefing with two officials in Wellington.

The Ministry of Health said 16 of Sunday's cases have been linked to the outbreak and were either in isolation at home or an MIQ facility. The other two cases are unlinked and being investigated.

They added eight of Saturday's 16 cases had exposure events and were infectious in the community while the other eight were in isolation throughout their infectious period.

There was also a border case identified along with two historical cases.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1165, of which 951 have now recovered.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed New Zealand has now surpassed five million administered doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to date, of which 3,231,444 are first doses.

The ministry pointed out more than 200,000 Pasifika people are included in that figure of first doses.

There are currently 12 cases in hospital, all in the Auckland region; six at Auckland Hospital, five in Middlemore Hospital and one case at North Shore Hospital. Four cases are in ICU.

The ministry currently has 958 active contacts being managed of which 92 per cent have been contacted to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

A focus on testing in Auckland this weekend was also mentioned, particularly in suburbs of interest; Clover Park, Māngere, Favona, Ōtara, Manurewa and Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park.

The Ministry of Health said 980 tests were taken from the suburbs of interest on Saturday but to encourage more to come forward, another pop-up testing centre has been installed at Tuakau Rugby League Club.