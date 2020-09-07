18 new Covid-19 cases, including two more Russian mariners, caught at border in past two days

There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand in the past two days, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

Covid-19 testing (file photo). Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed today in a statement.

Two of the 18 cases reported today are historical.

Four cases were also reported today as recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in the country to 76.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Zealand since the beginning of the pandemic is 1890.

It comes as the Ministry of Health recorded seven new Covid-19 cases between Monday and Wednesday this week.



On Wednesday, laboratories processed 4519 tests. Yesterday, 4358 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3653 tests processed.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has more than 2.44 million users.

Poster have been scanned nearly 153 million times and users have created more than 6.18 million manual diary entries.

The details of today's cases, under their respective arrival dates, are as follows. All are in or have been sent to managed isolation facilities in Auckland or Christchurch.

December 26

One person, a contact of another Covid-19 case, that flew from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive around day 18. They are part of a travel bubble of a previously confirmed case reported on 31 December.

December 31

One case from the UK that came via the United Arab Emirates that returned a positive result around routine day 12 testing of their stay in managed isolation.

One case from the US that tested positive around day 12. This case is deemed as historical because of a weak positive result. A separate serology test result indicates they have previously been infected with Covid-19.

January 3

One case from Bahrain that arrived via the United Arab Emirates. The case tested positive at around day 12.

January 6

Two cases, both part of a group of Russian mariners in Christchurch. Both came via Singapore and tested positive at around day six. There have been 19 positive Covid-19 cases in total from the group. Nine are historical cases and 10 are active.

January 7

One case from the US. They tested positive around day three. This case is classified as historical because of a weak positive test result they returned. A separate serology test result indicates they have previously been infected with Covid-19.

One case from the UK that came via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive around day six.

January 9

One case from the United Arab Emirates.

One case from Italy, that came via the United Arab Emirates.

One case from India, via the United Arab Emirates.

One case from South Africa, via the United Arab Emirates.

All four cases tested positive around day three.

January 10

One case from India, via the United Arab Emirates. They tested positive around day three.

Four cases from one family, who came from Malaysia via Singapore. They tested positive around day three.

January 11

One case from the US, that tested positive around day zero.