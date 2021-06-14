168 chewing gum packs found at Auckland property by police targeting shoplifters

More than 100 packs of chewing gum have been recovered by police targeting an alleged criminal gang of shoplifters in Auckland this week.

A large quantity of chewing gum was discovered by police carrying out search warrants across the Auckland region last week. Source: Counties Manukau Police

Search warrants were carried out in Counties Manukau and Auckland City targeting an alleged criminal group who travel throughout the Auckland region shoplifting high commodity items, Counties Manukau Police said today on Facebook.

The commodities - including pain medication, tins of corned beef, baby formula, chewing gum and bars of chocolate - are stolen in large quantities, usually from supermarkets, before being on sold to individuals or smaller businesses, Inspector Tony Wakelin said.

Police recovered 168 packets of chewing gum, along with other items police allege are stolen, at one of the properties searched.

Six people - including three men aged, 43, 37 and 42 and three women aged 32, 35 and 35 - have since appeared in Counties Manukau District Court charged with 35 theft charges.

Further inquiries are being conducted to identify who has purchased the stolen property, and police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges.

Police estimate the cost of the stolen property to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“We encourage anyone who is offered these stolen goods to report this to police. If you are caught buying or being involved in these types of crimes then you will be charged,” Wakelin said.