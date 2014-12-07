16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'

Sixteen people were caught drink-driving over just 2.5 hours in north Canterbury last night.

Acting Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Hirone Waretini said the number over such a short timeframe was "beyond alarming".

"Every one of the people stopped could have represented a death or serious injury and a tragedy for families of them and anyone they could have affected.

"We need people to understand drinking and driving can have devastating results, and we hope these people realise that being caught by us is actually the least serious thing that could happen.

"Our hope is that it's a wake-up call.