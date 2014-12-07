TODAY |

16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Sixteen people were caught drink-driving over just 2.5 hours in north Canterbury last night.

Acting Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Hirone Waretini said the number over such a short timeframe was "beyond alarming".

"Every one of the people stopped could have represented a death or serious injury and a tragedy for families of them and anyone they could have affected.

"We need people to understand drinking and driving can have devastating results, and we hope these people realise that being caught by us is actually the least serious thing that could happen.

"Our hope is that it's a wake-up call.

"We'll keep doing this until the message gets through."

rnz.co.nz

Police Officer conducting breath test. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
After beating Scotland 2-1, Japan's fans did their bit to tidy up the stadium afterwards.
Japan football fans stay behind to help clean up after World Cup win
2
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
3
Castle Rock in Coromandel near Whitianga.
Seach team find missing Coromandel plane in Kakatarahae area
4
The Government today offered teachers a new deal that would get most a $12,000 salary rise.
Jacinda Ardern explains where extra $271 million for teachers' new pay offer came from
5
16 people in 2.5 hours caught drink driving 'beyond alarming'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.

Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers.

Military training exercise underway north of Auckland

Lower Hutt councillor faces conflict of interest claims over $1.3 million grant
01:53
Safety advocates are questioning whether police are missing in action in New Zealand roads.

As fatalities rise, advocates question police reduction of road safety enforcement