16 gang members charged following Auckland funeral procession

Source:  1 NEWS

Sixteen gang members and associates are facing a range of charges following a large gang funeral in Auckland in June which saw a number of roads closed.

Police said on Tuesday most of those involved in paying their respects to Head Hunter-linked Taranaki Fuimano, who died after being found unresponsive in custody, followed the road rules.

However, some people drove dangerously.

After reviewing a large amount of video footage, 18 charges have been laid against 16 people, including driving while disqualified, driving while forbidden and sustained loss of traction.

Two motorbikes have been impounded and 12 infringement notices have been issued.

Police said they didn't intervene on the day as it could have caused a risk to other road users. 

“The driving behaviours of some presented a real risk to those involved as well as other road users and will not be tolerated," Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said. 

