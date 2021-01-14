TODAY |

About 150 anti-lockdown protestors, some bearing Trump flags, gather at Parliament

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
About 150 protestors have descended onto Parliament this afternoon, calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdowns in New Zealand. 

Protestors, some holding pro-Donald Trump flags and anti-CCP banners, gather outside Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

Members of the group held Donald Trump flags, anti-CCP trade agreement banners and also held signs that were against face masks. 

One of the protest organisers, Billy Te Kahika, addressed the crowd, accusing the Government of tyrannical behaviour. 

Some of them are carrying Trump flags. Source: 1 NEWS

The crowd booed when Te Kahika mentioned Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. 

He told 1 NEWS yesterday the protest would be conducted "in peace, logic and calmness", but he also promised to send a "clear message" to the Government. 

He said they were also protesting the Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand. 

Dr Paul Buchanan says security at New Zealand’s Parliament was designed for a “bygone era”. Source: 1 NEWS

Te Kahika said yesterday there was no comparison to today's protest with the people who took part in the Capitol Hill riot.

"We certainly condemn any type of violence to push any message," Te Kahika said. "Rest assured our conduct is done with a strong spirit of peace."

Anti-lockdown protestors gather outside Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

There is currently no community transmission in the country. As of yesterday, there were 62 active cases of Covid-19. New Zealand came out of a Level 4 lockdown at the end of April, it was then at Level 3 for just over two weeks. Auckland went back into Level 3 in August for two and a half weeks. 

