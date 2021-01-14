About 150 anti-lockdown protestors, some bearing Trump flags, gather at Parliament

About 150 protestors have descended onto Parliament this afternoon, calling for an end to Covid-19 lockdowns in New Zealand.

Protestors, some holding pro-Donald Trump flags and anti-CCP banners, gather outside Parliament. Source: 1 NEWS

Members of the group held Donald Trump flags, anti-CCP trade agreement banners and also held signs that were against face masks.

One of the protest organisers, Billy Te Kahika, addressed the crowd, accusing the Government of tyrannical behaviour.

The crowd booed when Te Kahika mentioned Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

He told 1 NEWS yesterday the protest would be conducted "in peace, logic and calmness", but he also promised to send a "clear message" to the Government.

He said they were also protesting the Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand.

Te Kahika said yesterday there was no comparison to today's protest with the people who took part in the Capitol Hill riot.

"We certainly condemn any type of violence to push any message," Te Kahika said. "Rest assured our conduct is done with a strong spirit of peace."

