15 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

Source:  1 NEWS

There are 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community on Thursday, all of which are in Auckland, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: Getty

Bloomfield gave the updated figures at the 1pm briefing alongside Prime Minister Jacinda in Wellington.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak is now 1123, of which 861 have now recovered.

Bloomfield said 12 of Thursday's cases have already been linked to the outbreak with many being household contacts of previous cases. Yesterday's one unlinked case has been linked to an existing case.

There are 15 cases in hospital, of which three are in ICU.

The Director-General of Health said most of the new cases were household contacts. Source: 1 NEWS

On the testing front, Bloomfield said on Wednesday there were 19,194 swabs processed and 8,370 samples were taken from Auckland alone. 

So far, over 37,000 essential workers have been tested in Auckland since September first, Bloomfield added.

The Ministry of Health currently has 1137 active contacts being managed of which 90 per cent have been contacted to confirm testing and isolation requirements.

A further 49,667 vaccines were administered yesterday, taking the country's total jabs to date to 4,867,818, of which 3,171,029 are first doses.

