15 new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

There are 15 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

All of the new cases are in Auckland and are household contacts of previously reported cases.

The total number of cases in this Auckland Delta outbreak is now 970, including 953 in Auckland and 17 in Wellington.

Now, 397 cases in the outbreak have recovered, Bloomfield said.

There are 22 people with the coronavirus in hospital, including four in intensive care. Ten cases are at Middlemore Hospital, eight are at Auckland City Hospital and four are at North Shore Hospital.

There are now 1242 active contacts in this outbreak, of which 85 per cent have had at least one test.

Currently there are 140 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health’s website.

As well, Covid-19 has been detected in a wastewater sample taken from Pukekohe.

"Health officials are aware of two recently recovered cases, who were released from quarantine on 30 August and 4 September who live in the same area as the latest detection. Further investigations are being carried out," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

There were also two new border cases of Covid-19 today.

One person arrived from Serbia and Montenegro via the United Arab Emirates on September 9. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

The other person arrived from the UK via the United Arab Emirates on September 10. They tested positive on day two in Auckland.

There has now been 3610 Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

On Monday, 9279 tests for Covid-19 were processed in New Zealand, adding to a total of more than 3.15 million since the pandemic began.

"It's pleasing to see testing numbers up yesterday," the ministry said.

"Testing around New Zealand, and especially in Auckland, remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak. We want to find cases and testing provides confidence for understanding the extent of any spread of Covid-19."

As well, on Monday, 54,877 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered, made up of 34,145 first doses and 20,732 second doses.

In total, more than 4.38 million doses have been administered in New Zealand.

Tuesday's announcement comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announced Auckland would remain at Alert Level 4 for at least one more week.

On Monday there were 33 new cases announced in the outbreak.