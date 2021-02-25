TODAY |

12-year-old missing from Christchurch found safe

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have found a 12-year-old girl missing from Christchurch tonight.

Joslyne was reported missing from her home in Mairehau, Christchurch. Source: Supplied

Joslyne was reported missing from her home on Hills Road, Mairehau, at 4.25pm today and police said they and her family were concerned for her safety.

She's since been found safe, police say.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they're investigating the circumstances around her disappearance and she was being treated as a missing person.

Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

