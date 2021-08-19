12 new Covid-19 community cases today

There are 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, all in Auckland, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

The numbers were released via a written statement on Monday as there is no 1pm conference.

There are 13 people in hospitals throughout Auckland, two are in North Shore Hospital, five in Middlemore Hospital and six in Auckland City Hospital.

Four people are in intensive care or high dependency units.

Of Monday's new cases, 10 of them have been epidemiologically linked to the Auckland cluster with two unlinked.

This brings the number of unlinked cases in the Delta outbreak to seven as the Auckland cluster grows to 1148.

There are 15 epidemiologically linked sub-clusters identified, of which four are still active, nine are contained and two are dormant.

Of the 10 unlinked subclusters, none are active, three are contained and seven are dormant.

Most of the cases linked to the Delta outbreak have been in Auckland; 1160 in total. That number includes the four reported in Upper Hauraki. While 17 were in Wellington.

The Ministry of Health is managing 928 active contacts tied to the Delta variant outbreak.

As of 10am on Monday, there are 117 locations of interest in total.

No unexpected detections of the virus were found in wastewater collections over the past 24 hours.

Monday's new cases bring the total number of Covid-19 cases in New Zealand since the pandemic began to 3838.

More than 6900 tests were processed yesterday, of which 3873 were in Auckland.

This takes the rolling average for Covid-19 tests to 13700 over the past seven days.

The Ministry of Health administered 24,710 Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday.

Of these, 8182 were first doses and 16528 were second doses.

More than 10,800 doses were given in Auckland on Sunday, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in Auckland to 1.8 million.

There are now 3.2 million users registered on the Government's CovidTraver app, with 2.3 million poster scans recorded yesterday.

No new historical or border cases were identified in the past 24 hours.

Auckland remains in Alert Level 3 while the rest of New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

At Monday's regular post Cabinet press conference Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. This will be live streamed here on 1news.co.nz from 4pm.