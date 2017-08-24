 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


110km/h speed limits set to hit Waikato Expressway and Tauranga Eastern Link

share

Source:

NZN

Those driving along the Waikato Expressway and the Tauranga Eastern Link will be able to put more pedal to the metal when the 110km/h speed limits are introduced next month.

The new speed limits on the two roads will come into effect from December 11 following an extensive consultation process with over 11,500 submissions.

Other roads will also be considered for the new speed once construction is complete, such as the southern section of the Christchurch motorway and the Kapiti expressway.
Source: 1 NEWS

NZ Transport Agency Director of Safety and Environment Harry Wilson says the roads were chosen for the new speed limit as they are two of the safest in New Zealand.

"The increasing number of deaths on our roads is unacceptable, and the speed limit will only be increased on our very safest and most well-designed roads," Mr Wilson said.

The faster limits will only apply to roads of a high standard with two lanes in each direction.
Source: 1 NEWS

He said while the speed limits are being increased in some places, other roads where safety is a concern will "likely result in current speed limits being reduced".

AA Motoring Affairs General Manager Mike Noon says the group supports the higher speed limit on these news roads, after a survey in August said 79 per cent of its members supported raising the limit.

Signs will be installed on the two sections of the Tauranga Eastern Link and the Cambridge section of the Waikato Expressway where the speed limits are being introduced.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

00:54
Laurel Hubbard has been backed by NZ lifting great Tony Ebert.

'We're proud to have her on our team' – Legend backs first Kiwi transgender athlete's Commonwealth Games selection

Laurel Hubbard has been backed by NZ lifting great Tony Ebert.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 