110km/h speed limits set to hit Waikato Expressway and Tauranga Eastern Link

Those driving along the Waikato Expressway and the Tauranga Eastern Link will be able to put more pedal to the metal when the 110km/h speed limits are introduced next month.

The new speed limits on the two roads will come into effect from December 11 following an extensive consultation process with over 11,500 submissions.

NZ Transport Agency Director of Safety and Environment Harry Wilson says the roads were chosen for the new speed limit as they are two of the safest in New Zealand.

"The increasing number of deaths on our roads is unacceptable, and the speed limit will only be increased on our very safest and most well-designed roads," Mr Wilson said.

He said while the speed limits are being increased in some places, other roads where safety is a concern will "likely result in current speed limits being reduced".

AA Motoring Affairs General Manager Mike Noon says the group supports the higher speed limit on these news roads, after a survey in August said 79 per cent of its members supported raising the limit.