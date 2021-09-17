11 new Covid-19 cases brings total in Delta outbreak to over 1000

There are 11 new Covid-19 cases in the community in New Zealand on Friday, all of which are in Auckland, Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed.

Source: 1 NEWS

Two of the new cases remain unlinked to this outbreak and are being investigated further.

The total number of cases in this outbreak is now 1007, of which 549 have now recovered.

There are now 14 people in hospital with Covid-19, including three in intensive care. There are eight in Middlemore Hospital, four in Auckland City Hospital and two at North Shore Hospital.

“We currently have nine epidemiologically linked subclusters identified in this outbreak, of which two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant,” McElnay said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We then have a further 10 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters, of these two are active, three are contained and five are dormant.

"So what that tells us is that we are closing in around this outbreak and that we can be cautiously optimistic about the containment of it."

There are now 1064 active contacts being managed, of which 94 per cent have been contacted and 88 per cent have been tested.

There are now 140 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health website, including the first locations linked to the truck driver who left Auckland for work. Further sites are expected to be added on Friday.

Anyone at a location of interest at the relevant time should follow the advice on the website as it does vary depending on the nature of the exposure at the site.

McElnay confirmed the truck driver who tested positive and a member of his household have been transferred to a managed isolation facility.

The man travelled from Auckland to several supermarkets in Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty for his work.

"We have been advised that he wore a mask and maintained social distancing while he was working," McElnay said.

"It's important to note that the supermarkets the truck driver visited for his work are not listed as locations of interest as they were delivery areas not accessible to the public."

Staff in close contact with the truck driver have been immediately stood down, Mc Elnay said, adding that the supermarkets had also been operating under Covid-19 protocols, with QR code scanning, increased cleaning, social distancing and mask wearing measures in place.

On Thursday, 7400 people in Auckland got a Covid-19 test, including 1710 taken from the 10 suburbs of interest. The swabs take the total number in those suburbs to 9200 for this week.

Nationally, around 15,000 Covid-19 tests were processed on Thursday.

On Thursday, 60,506 Covid-19 vaccines were administered, made up of 36,666 first doses and 23,840 second doses.

In total, more than 4.56 million vaccines have been administered in New Zealand.

As well on Friday, there were five new Covid-19 cases found at the border.

Two of the border cases arrived together from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 4. They tested positive on day 11 in Auckland.

One case arrived from the Philippines via Australia on September 12. They tested positive on day three in Auckland.

Another case arrived from Germany via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive on arrival in Hamilton on September 15.

The final case arrived from the UK via Singapore on September 17. They tested positive on arrival in Christchurch.