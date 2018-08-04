1080 protester run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm

Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation / Dan Hane
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the reaction of New Zealanders to Canadian alt-right speakers who were due to talk in Auckland shows the country does not share their views.
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux's talk was cancelled just hours before they were due to speak at Powerstation in Auckland last night following protests.
Ms Ardern, who was holding baby Neve when she spoke to reporters a Wellington Airport today, said she was proud of the reaction of New Zealanders to the pair.
"I think we're hostile to their views," Ms Ardern said.
"They're here because there were no grounds to block them being here. That does not mean that we welcome their views."
"I think you'll see from the reaction they've had from New Zealanders that their views are not those that are shared by this country and I'm quite proud of that,” the Prime Minister added.
Ms Ardern was arriving back in Wellington after six weeks of maternity leave.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her partner and their newborn baby Neve were serenaded by a school choir when they touched down in Wellington today.
The Nayland College students were waiting for their flight to Melbourne, where they are heading to an inter-school singing competition, when they decided to perform an impromptu waiata for Ms Ardern and her family.
Ms Ardern, who was carrying baby Neve, told the Nelson choir after their performance, "You made her sleep, so thank you. That was beautiful".
