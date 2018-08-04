1080 protester injured after being run over by 4-wheeler on West Coast farm

A 1080 protester was run over by a 4-wheeler while filming helicopters dropping off 1080-laced bait and unloading pre-feed near the West Coast this morning.
Phillip Paterson was hit by the land owner of a 1080 aerial operation loading site along the edge of State Highway 6 in Hari Hari, South Westland, at 8am.
Dan Hane, who filmed the incident but was not protesting, told 1 NEWS, "I now fear for my children. I have an eight and 11-year-old that cycle down this road and now I fear for their safety.
"It was rather traumatic."
Mr Hane said the group were not protesting as there were no banners visible, but were observing and filming the scene.
The video, posted to Facebook by Hikoi of a Poisoned Nation, said police were called and Mr Paterson was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Mr Paterson injured part of his right leg and had shoulder pain following the incident.