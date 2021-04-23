1000 people who travelled to NZ from Perth being contacted, as Australian region enters lockdown

The Ministry of Health has confirmed approximately 1000 passengers have arrived from Perth since the trans-Tasman bubble opened at the start of the week in response to the Western Australia city’s lockdown initiated last night.

Perth, as well as the Peel region, entered a three-day lockdown last night after a hotel quarantine outbreak led to community transmission.

As a result, the Government last night paused flights from Western Australia while a risk assessment is undertaken.

The Ministry of Health said in this afternoon’s Covid-19 update – issued via a statement as there was no press conference – that New Zealand health officials are working with their Australian counterparts to monitor the situation in Perth.



“Both countries have planned for this type of scenario and are following agreed Trans-Tasman bubble protocols,” the Ministry of Health said.



“Last night a risk assessment was completed by New Zealand Health authorities and the current risk to New Zealand has been assessed as low. Updates will be provided if there are any changes to the current risk assessment or advice.

“About 1000 passengers who have arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on 19, 21 and 23 April are being contacted and provided with advice.”

The Ministry of Health added information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since April 17. The information can be found on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website and on the Western Australia Department of Health website.

Anyone who has been to the locations of interest at the times indicated have been advised to stay at home or the accommodation they’re in, get a test five days after their exposure and to contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453.