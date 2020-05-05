About 1000 migrants on work visas have been allowed to switch employers during the lockdown at Levels 4 and 3.

Source: Q+A

The Government temporarily relaxed visa conditions to allow temporary workers and international students to further assist with the country’s essential services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New Zealand employers who meet essential service business criteria, who were operating during Alert Level 4, can request a variation in work conditions on behalf of their employee,” an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) spokesperson told 1 NEWS in a statement.

The move allows work visa holders with employer-specific work visas and already employed in essential services to vary their hours and be redeployed to do other roles within their current workplace, the spokesperson said.

INZ has so far received 1414 requests for Variation of Conditions as of May 7, with 1190 applications accepted for processing and a further 1147 already decided.

Of the applications already decided, 92 per cent, which amounts to approximately 1055, have been approved, the spokesperson said.

The relaxed visa conditions will also allow work visa holders to perform their current role in a different workplace in the same region to help essential businesses to remain operating under Level 3 and for six weeks afterwards.



Most of the applications received have been for horticulture and viticulture workers, healthcare workers, supermarket and retail employees, and those employed in the farming industry.

“INZ and other Government agencies involved in the COVID-19 response are engaging regularly with employers and other stakeholders and listening to their concerns,” the spokesperson said.