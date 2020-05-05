TODAY |

About 1000 migrants on work visas have been allowed to switch employers during the lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

About 1000 migrants on work visas have been allowed to switch employers during the lockdown at Levels 4 and 3.

Source: Q+A

The Government temporarily relaxed visa conditions to allow temporary workers and international students to further assist with the country’s essential services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New Zealand employers who meet essential service business criteria, who were operating during Alert Level 4, can request a variation in work conditions on behalf of their employee,” an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) spokesperson told 1 NEWS in a statement.

The move allows work visa holders with employer-specific work visas and already employed in essential services to vary their hours and be redeployed to do other roles within their current workplace, the spokesperson said.

INZ has so far received 1414 requests for Variation of Conditions as of May 7, with 1190 applications accepted for processing and a further 1147 already decided.

Of the applications already decided, 92 per cent, which amounts to approximately 1055, have been approved, the spokesperson said.

The relaxed visa conditions will also allow work visa holders to perform their current role in a different workplace in the same region to help essential businesses to remain operating under Level 3 and for six weeks afterwards.

Most of the applications received have been for horticulture and viticulture workers, healthcare workers, supermarket and retail employees, and those employed in the farming industry.

“INZ and other Government agencies involved in the COVID-19 response are engaging regularly with employers and other stakeholders and listening to their concerns,” the spokesperson said.

“The Government is looking at options for temporary work visa holders who have been affected by COVID-19 and will make decisions as soon as possible.”


New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:25
Siouxsie Wiles says New Zealand could use 'another week or two' at Level 3
2
Air New Zealand announces Alert Level 2 domestic flights
3
Work and Income acts 'unlawfully' over benefits, redundancy payments
4
Home buyers urged to be cautious as banks set interest rates below three per cent for first time
5
Major desert vanishes off the map from northwest China
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police warn public to adhere to rules - 'New Zealand is still in Alert Level 3'

Police say t-shirt found in search for missing French teen Eloi Rolland was not his
00:46

Cost of repatriating Kiwis due to Covid-19 upheaval could cost taxpayers $14 million

Strict coronavirus screening measures being implemented ahead of UFC 249 in Florida