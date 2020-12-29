100 properties evacuated in Northland as firefighters battle large blaze

100 properties are being evacuated in Northland tonight as firefighters battle a large vegetation fire near Ahipara.

Thick smoke could be seen in the region contrasting today's otherwise blue skies.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS that they received multiple calls about the fire at 5.45pm.

Crews from Ahipara, Kaitaia, Houhora, Kohukohu, Kawakawa, Mangonui, Kerikeri and Whangārei are responding at the Gumfields Historic Reserve. About 60 ground crew are fighting the blaze.

Six helicopters were assisting firefighters, but have since retired for the night.

1 NEWS understands the fire is approximately one kilometre by one kilometre in size and spreading, fanned on by southwesterly winds of eight-to-10 knots.