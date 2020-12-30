100 homes evacuated as fire crews battle Ahipara blaze for a second day

Residents of the 100 properties evacuated yesterday after a fire at Ahipara in Northland aren't yet able to return to their homes.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said today fire crews will remain at the scene of the fire.
No structures were lost overnight, and early signs show "great progress" had been made, FENZ said.
"We don’t yet have a full gauge on the updated fire size, or how much it has grown overnight."
As of 7am today six helicopters and 40 fire fighters were at the scene, with that number likely to increase.
Yesterday 100 properties were evacuated. FENZ says there were no more evacuations overnight.
The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon and grew to 1km by 1km in size. Crews were called to the fire, which started at Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve, at 5:45pm.