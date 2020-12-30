TODAY |

100 homes evacuated as fire crews battle Ahipara blaze for a second day

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents of the 100 properties evacuated yesterday after a fire at Ahipara in Northland aren't yet able to return to their homes.

At least six helicopters are at the scene of the bush blaze in Northland. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) said today fire crews will remain at the scene of the fire.  

No structures were lost overnight, and early signs show "great progress" had been made, FENZ said.

"We don’t yet have a full gauge on the updated fire size, or how much it has grown overnight."

The fire made its way through scrub in Gumfields Historic Reserve in the Northland settlement. Source: Facebook/Dani Logan

As of 7am today six helicopters and 40 fire fighters were at the scene, with that number likely to increase.

Yesterday 100 properties were evacuated. FENZ says there were no more evacuations overnight.

A helicopter with a water bucket is already responding to the blaze. Source: 1 NEWS

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon and grew to 1km by 1km in size. Crews were called to the fire, which started at Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve, at 5:45pm. 

