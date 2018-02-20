10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Meet the contenders vying for the National Party's top spot for the leader of New Zealand's biggest party, and to lead the Opposition. MPs Judith Collins, Simon Bridges, Amy Adams, Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce will go head to head next Tuesday, as the party votes for their next leadership team.

How would your teachers have described you in school?

Amy Adams - Strong willed.

Mark Mitchell - Stubborn.

Simon Bridges - Opinionated and cheeky. But also hardworking and diligent.

Steven Joyce - Mostly hardworking and scholarly, but a bit too inclined to having fun from time to time.

Judith Collins - I was always a student that was questioning, driven and eager to learn who stood up for myself and for others.

Who is your favourite current MP (excluding National MPs) and why?

Mark Mitchell - Peeni Henare (Labour), we play rugby together in the Parliamentary Rugby Team and he's a good mate who I have a lot of respect for.

Simon Bridges - Phil Twyford (Labour). He makes me laugh.

Steven Joyce - I would have said Annette King but she’s just retired. So I'd say it's a race between Shane Jones (NZFirst), Stuart Nash (Labour) and maybe James Shaw (Green). I respect James even though I don't agree with his politics.

Judith Collins - Hon Kris Faafoi (Labour). I know him from select committees as a decent, hardworking and compassionate MP.

Amy Adams - I've always been a fan of Annette King (former Labour) who was unfailing pleasant, professional and had high levels of integrity.

What sets you apart from the other National leadership contenders?

Simon Bridges - I think I have the right blend of freshness and experience. I'm 41 and have a young family but I've been a senior minister in a raft of areas. I also have the vision and plan to put together a team and win in 2020.



Steven Joyce - I think it's really for others to compare us. I believe I have a clear vision for the success of New Zealand over the next 20 years based on the progress we have made to date and the amazing talent we have here. I also believe I have the skills and experience to win the battle of ideas with the current government and lead the National Party to success in 2020.

Judith Collins - I am strong and decisive. Before coming to politics, I was a leader in law and business including being the Vice-President of the New Zealand Law Society, Public Company Director and Chairman, and Chairman of the Casino Control Authority in addition to my 20 years of legal experience. I am the only contender to have six years experience as an effective opposition MP with the skills to hold Jacinda Ardern’s government to account.



Amy Adams - The breadth of my portfolio experience spanning economic, social, environmental and justice areas and my connections to both urban and rural NZ. I have the ability to connect with both rural New Zealand given my electorate and farm life and urban parts of New Zealand given my previous commercial life and my background as an Auckland. The critical skill for any political leader is the ability to effectively lead their team and connect with voters across NZ and I believe I can do this well.

Mark Mitchell - Proven ability to build and lead a strong organisation, from my roles in the police and then as a successful businessman.

What is the most courageous thing you've ever done?

Steven Joyce - The hardest thing in politics is earning and retaining the public's trust on hard decisions. For example, resolving the Novopay issues so that teachers could get paid properly, lifting the driving age to 16, and developing the policy to gradually increase the Super age to 67.

Judith Collins - Refusing to give up in the face of adversity.

Amy Adams - Either jumping out of a plane at 12,000 feet or standing for the leadership.

Mark Mitchell - Becoming a dad.

Simon Bridges - Dealing with the aftermath of the Rena in my electorate of Tauranga required a lot of inner strength. I'm proud of the way the community pulled together and pulled ourselves and the environment back to normal.

Who is your favourite New Zealand celebrity?

Judith Collins - My nephew, Joseph Parker. I am looking forward to cheering him on April 1 when he has his big fight.

Amy Adams - Richie McCaw.

Mark Mitchell - Eliza McCartney and Brendan McCullum – they’re both outstanding ambassadors for New Zealand with the same tenacity for their respective sports yet with down to earth personalities that our Kiwis are well-known for.

Simon Bridges - Peter Beck, founder of Rocket Lab.

Steven Joyce - I'd have to say my old friend Jeremy Corbett in the vain hope that one day he'll give me a decent run on Seven Days.

If you were to become PM, what would you want your legacy to be?

Amy Adams - To ensure that New Zealand believes in its ability to take on the world and give every one of us the opportunities for rewarding lives. If we can have made real inroads into reducing family violence in our communities that would be a tremendous start. I'd want to be seen as a leader who was inclusive, aspirational and with genuine compassion for people.

Mark Mitchell - A strong, inclusive and caring leader for all generations, from our youngest Kiwi to our most senior.

Simon Bridges - I want to ensure New Zealand is a growing, dynamic, exciting place in the 2020s where people have opportunities. I would like people to look back and be glad about the kind of New Zealand we have created together.

Steven Joyce - I would want to be known as a person who works with people and takes people with him. I would strive constantly to make New Zealand more successful than it is today and achieve our undoubted potential for the benefit of all New Zealanders.

Judith Collins - I would want to be known as a conviction politician who made decisions in the best interests of the country and all New Zealanders.



What do you think has been your greatest achievement in politics so far?

Mark Mitchell - Achieving cross-party support for the Countering Foreign Fighters legislation, as I feel on matters of national security we should get agreement across the Parliament. In addition, as the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, recommending that we bring our fallen veterans back from Malaysia to NZ, which the Government has agreed to.

Simon Bridges - It is hard to isolate one but I am glad to have overseen billions in investment in infrastructure around New Zealand. There have also been many other satisfying moments helping constituents and as a new MP fighting against animal cruelty.

Steven Joyce - I've been lucky to have a role in developing a number of projects and policies. Probably my favourite is the Ultrafast Broadband programme which is truly transformative infrastructure for New Zealand. Already it is improving the lives of New Zealanders and enabling data-based businesses to export to the world from anywhere in the country.

Judith Collins - From my time in opposition, I am proud of forcing the Health Select Committee to conduct an Inquiry into Agent Orange. I did that by working with the Greens, ACT and United Future parties. The findings showed that there was a link between the chemical and the health of those New Zealanders who served in the Vietnam War. In government, one of my greatest achievements is banning smoking in prisons.

Amy Adams - If I had to pick one it while be my work on progressing a package of reforms and funding to help reduce family and sexual violence.

What was your greatest disappointment in your parliamentary career?

Simon Bridges - Probably losing the election last year. I have unfinished business.

Steven Joyce - The current government's decision to remove the tax threshold changes and over-complicate the tax system yet again. We now have too many middle income earners on personal tax rates that are too high, and an over-complicated system of transfers and subsidies for low income earners that means they end up paying very high marginal tax rates.

Judith Collins - Having to resign as a Minister in 2014 for something I did not do and being prevented from clearing my name until I was exonerated by the Chisholm Inquiry.

Amy Adams - Seeing Bill not be able to be Prime Minister post election.

Mark Mitchell - Losing the 2017 General Election. I had finally achieved support within my own party for the delivery of a critical infrastructure project in my electorate and the change of government has not seen them commit to this vital issue.

Was there a moment in your life where you knew you wanted to be part of the National Party? What made you want to join?

Steven Joyce - I was always a fan of the blue team right back from when I was young, which probably reflects Mum and Dad’s ownership of a small business. I decided to join once I sold my radio company in 2001 when I wanted to broaden my horizons beyond business. I also joined the gym then but that was a little less successful.

Judith Collins - I joined the National Party 20 years ago when I was running my own law firm and was a company director. I was concerned at the anti-business attitude and the obsession that the Labour Party had with social engineering at the expense of hard working people.

Amy Adams - I knew when I visited Parliament to present to ministers and select committees as a lawyer that I wanted to be part of making New Zealand as good as it could be. I have always been committed to the principles of personal responsibility, enterprise and individual freedom so always knew National was the party for me.

Mark Mitchell - I've always been around the National Party. My grandfather was the MP for East Coast Bays which was the electorate I grew up in. My personal values are aligned to those of National, so it's a natural fit for me.

Simon Bridges - I'm the youngest of six kids and before me no one in my family was a member of a political party. But when I was a teen I liked to read about politics and got involved in the 1993 election and have never looked back. I believed then and still do in the values of the National Party.

What is your favourite TV show?

Judith Collins - Scandal.

Amy Adams - House of Cards.

Mark Mitchell - I don't watch much TV these days, but probably Hill Street Blues.

Simon Bridges - Antiques Road Show. Embarrassing but true. I admire the level of knowledge and expertise the people on it have.