10 child per bubble limit sees some Auckland early childhood centres hit capacity

Early childhood education centres across Auckland say they have virtually no more physical space to open their doors to children beyond those of essential workers that they are already caring for.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Monday the Government announced all ECE facilities in the city would be open to all children from Wednesday this week - as long as they can be kept separate in bubbles of 10.

Acting chief of the Early Childhood Council Sue Kurtovich says the sector has been "blindsided" by the announcement and details around how exactly this would work had been slow to arrive.

And she says most centres are already at capacity, given many had already been operating at Level 3 caring for the children of essential workers.

"Those bubbles are for the most of it already at capacity and there really is no more room at the inn unfortunately despite parents' expectations being raised quite high," she says. "It's actually about the physical space... I don't know if you've tried to corral under fives, but telling them to move out of the space or this part of the room is not going to be an easy thing."

The Ministry of Education released its guidance late on Tuesday afternoon - a day after cabinet's decision was announced.

Its leader of operations and integration Sean Teddy says because of the changing situation it had been difficult to release information any earlier.

"The decision by the Government to reopen Auckland ECE tomorrow is based on public health advice," he says.

"Services that can meet the additional public health requirements can open. However, we understand that will impact capacity so there is limited capacity. Services that cannot operate within the public health parameters need to remain closed, but will continue to receive ministry funding."

Michelle Bosch runs three early childhood centres across Auckland - one of which won't be able to operate more than a single bubble of 10.

"We've had to contact every single one of our families to ascertain needs," she says. "I put out messaging yesterday that said you are welcome to request but we can't necessarily guarantee it due to physical capacity."

Dr Mike Bedford, an early childhood education public health specialist, says the situation was also a risk at a time when Covid was still in the community.

"I was very disappointed [at the decision] because I have maintained consistently last year and this year that in a level three situation, particularly if you have community cases, particularly if you have community transmission you have to keep the number of young children at a minimum," he says.

"What we know is that children are less severely affected by Covid and adults are more likely to infect children, than children are to infect adults. But children can definitely spread Covid."

The situation proving stressful too for parents who are concerned about what this shift means for the health of their children, while Covid is still in the community.

Sharon Nand Singh has two children. She says even without Covid her children are often coming home sick.

"They are sick every second week ever since they started going to the day care centre. Other illnesses are fine, but Covid? That's a game changer, everyone acros the world is dying from it. It's a bit scary."

She says she'd feel safer if vaccines were made mandatory for teaching staff.

"I don't know if any of the teachers are vaccinated, if the centre is going to follow the proper protocols or not. What kind of kids are coming in? Who is in that bubble?"

It is something the Government is considering.

"Top of mind for us thought is a group of children here that can't be vaccinated, so we need to do everything we can to keep them safe. The three options that exist for us are the way we use vaccines, testing and masks."