'I was $10.2 million richer' - Hamilton Powerball winner talks about the moment he knew he'd hit the jackpot

Hamilton's latest Powerball winner has finally come forward to claim his $10.2 million prize despite knowing he had the winning ticket the whole time.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous is quoted as saying in a Lotto press release: "I have a bit of a routine every Sunday morning where I check my Lotto ticket while eating breakfast."

The winner claims that number 5 is his lucky number and saw it was the first thing that jumped out.

"When I saw that it was the winning number, I thought 'well that’s a good start'."

Moving onto checking the rest of his ticket, the man saw he had matched the first three numbers on the same line.

"It wasn't until I saw that I had the next three numbers as well that it really dawned on me what it all meant — I was $10.2 million richer!"

The winning-man contacted his sister first to share the news but says she was in so much disbelief that she drove over to see it for herself.

Before the Hamilton-man claimed his multi-million-dollar prize, he made the special announcement with his kids and invited them over for pizza where he initially told them that he had won $250,000 dollars.

He watched as everybody erupted in celebration and says, "that's when I told them, 'well you better add $10 million to that!' … It took a few moments for them to click what I meant, but then the excitement really kicked off!"

One thing the Powerball winner plans to spend his windfall on is travel.

"Escaping to a European summer sounds like a good idea to me."

The winning ticket was sold at Whitcoulls the Base in Hamilton for the draw on Saturday 15 June.