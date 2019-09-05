TODAY |

1 NEWS viewers show generous support for dying Hastings man in dispute with ACC

There has been a big response from viewers to the 1 NEWS story last night on Terry Sandilands 45-year dispute with ACC over compensation.

The 78-year-old Hastings man, who has just weeks to live, told 1 NEWS that he just wanted to clear the few remaining thousand dollars on his mortgage before he dies, leaving his family debt free.

Viewers have responded with generous offers of help which have been passed onto his family.

While working as a truck driver, an operation in 1975 to correct stiffness in his leg left Mr Sandilands permanently disabled.

That's when the problems with ACC began. It told him it couldn't help and he should apply for an invalid's benefit.

"It's been awful," he said of his ordeal. "I've had many, many battles with ACC."

ACC claimed one of the significant problems dealing with Terry's case was the lack of verifiable work records.

Terry Sandilands has accused ACC of a cover-up, saying he hasn’t had a fair deal following four decades of lost wages. Source: 1 NEWS
