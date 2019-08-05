TODAY |

1 NEWS viewers send in stunning snaps of snowfall as cold snap hits New Zealand

New Zealand
As a bone-chilling polar blast hit the country over the past few days, plenty of Kiwis have been reaching for the camera - and sharing the results with 1 NEWS.

Roads have been closed and people warned to take extra care while travelling across both islands as temperatures have plummeted.

Snow on the hills, as seen from Tahunanui Beach in Nelson.
But despite the chilly conditions, many have been out in the midst of it, capturing beautiful images.

We've published a few of the best here.

A creative snowman, complete with deer antlers, in Mossburn, Southland. Source: Alexandra Bodle

Send your weather pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz and for a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.

Another snowman - this one's called Suzan.
Snow falls on Sunday at Nelson Creek, Greymouth.
Snow falls right down to sea level on Sunday in Invercargill.
Taken from Tuturau in Southland yesterday, looking towards Edendale.
Images of the fallen snow yesterday taken near Balclutha.
A gloomy scene in the forest near Saint Arnaud after fresh snowfall.
A gloomy scene in the forest near Saint Arnaud after fresh snowfall.

The well-known eels and swans would have endured near-freezing temperatures. Source: Cliff Chen
