1 NEWS viewers send in stunning snaps of snowfall as cold snap hits New Zealand

As a bone-chilling polar blast hit the country over the past few days, plenty of Kiwis have been reaching for the camera - and sharing the results with 1 NEWS.
Roads have been closed and people warned to take extra care while travelling across both islands as temperatures have plummeted.
Snow on the hills, as seen from Tahunanui Beach in Nelson. Source: Danna Jan McKnight
But despite the chilly conditions, many have been out in the midst of it, capturing beautiful images.
We've published a few of the best here.
A creative snowman, complete with deer antlers, in Mossburn, Southland. Source: Alexandra Bodle
Send your weather pictures to news@tvnz.co.nz and for a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.
Another snowman - this one's called Suzan. Source: Phillip Botting
Snow falls on Sunday at Nelson Creek, Greymouth. Source: Ally Ealam
Snow falls right down to sea level on Sunday in Invercargill. Source: Jo McLeod
Taken from Tuturau in Southland yesterday, looking towards Edendale. Source: Kerry Huffadine
Images of the fallen snow yesterday taken near Balclutha. Source: Pam Manson
A gloomy scene in the forest near Saint Arnaud after fresh snowfall.