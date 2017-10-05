1 NEWS' top five stories of 2017 that made you think

Election aside, 1 NEWS' reporters have shed light on a number of important issues throughout the year. Here are some of the biggest.

Shocking schoolyard bullying

Sam Clarke's story on the bullying of a young girl at a Canterbury college saw an outpouring of anger, as well as heartening support for the victim.

The victim, and her mother, bravely shared their story in the hope there would be greater security in schools.

New Zealand's child sex trade

Paul Hobbs' investigation into children as young as nine being forced to have sex with paying customers was genuinely shocking, and shed light on a part of New Zealand all of us wished didn't exist.

Many of them were being coerced into the sex trade by their families, or "boyfriends".

Fijian man dies in company of Immigration NZ staffer

The family of Josateki 'Josh' Narube were left searching for answers after the 26-year-old fell from a balcony on a Suva apartment block in 2015.

His companion that night was an Immigration NZ staffer who'd been seconded to the High Commission in Suva to work in Visa Services, and who flew back to NZ two days later.

Josh's friends told Andrea Vance his death was never properly investigated, and they want the diplomat to return to answer further questions.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry say they co-operated with the Fijian police, and the case was closed with no charges laid or any further requests for information.

Could NZ cope with a giant 'megathrust' earthquake

Sean Hogan's look at New Zealand's ability to cope with a gigantic 'megathrust' earthquake was one of the most widely shared stories on 1 NEWS NOW.

It came in the wake of a conference which saw scientists bring together local councils, iwi and civil defence orginisations together to share their knowledge.

Destiny Church charities stripped from charities register

Investigations by Luke Appleby and Simon Plumb into some of Destiny Church's charities highlighted the Department of Internal Affairs' concerns over the persistent late filing of annual financial records.