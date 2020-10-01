The 1 NEWS team

TODAY |

Simon Dallow, presenter 1 NEWS at 6pm, Hilary Barry, co-host Seven Sharp, John Campbell, co-host Breakfast, Jessica Mutch McKay, 1 NEWS Political Editor. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS
Editor Content - Graeme Muir
Editor Newsgathering - Phil O'Sullivan

1NEWS.co.nz
General Manager - Sophie Lyon
Executive Producer - Paul Smith
Online News Editor - Josh Reich
Homepage Editors - Craig Kapitan and Nikolai Smith
Product Manager - Julianne Benson

Presenters
Breakfast: John Campbell and Jenny-May Clarkson
Breakfast and Midday News: Indira Stewart
Te Karere: Scotty Morrison
6pm: Simon Dallow
Seven Sharp: Hilary Barryand Jeremy Wells
Tonight: Jenny Suo

1 NEWS Reporters
Dunedin - John McKenzie

Christchuch - Lisa Davies, Maddy Lloyd, Thomas Mead, Alison Pugh, Joy Reid, Isaac Gunson

Otago - Jared McCulloch

Nelson - tbc

Gallery - Jessica Mutch McKay, Maiki Sherman, Benedict Collins, Anna Whyte

Wellington - Mei Heron, Cushla Norman, Kate Nicol-Williams, Kristin Hall, Imogen Wells

Hawke's Bay - Sean Hogan

Bay of Plenty - Sam Kelway

Auckland - Yvonne Tahana, Katie Bradford, Laura James, Andrew Macfarlane, Emily van Velthooven, Nicole Bremner, Kim Baker-Wilson, Paul Hobbs

Northland - Helen Castles
 

