1 NEWS reporter struggles to stay standing as extreme winds lash Tauranga

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.
The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.
"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."
Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.
None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ