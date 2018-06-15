 

1 NEWS Political editor gives her thoughts on name for Jacinda Ardern’s baby

Jessica Mutch regular talks with the Prime Minister, so who better to speculate?
Source: Breakfast

The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

01:21
2
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

3
Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

00:15
4
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

5

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

Tourist at airport (file picture).

Tourist levy of up to $35 likely to be imposed on visitors from overseas next year, Government signals

A month of consultation on the planned tourist tax to help fund tourism infrastructure opens today.


00:15
The hosts dominated their opening match, taking a 5-0 win in Moscow.

Russia get 2018 World Cup off to flyer with 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.



 
